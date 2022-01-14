Twitter Spaces update ensures nobody misses out on important discussions

Before the end of 2021, Twitter managed to sneak in a new feature that makes it possible for Spaces hosts to save their discussion for future use. However, that capability was rolled out only to a handful of users on Android and iOS.

That changes now with a new update to the feature. Twitter now lets anyone hosting a Space using their best Android phones to record their audio chat. This capability is also available to everyone on iOS as long as they are the host, though listeners can also record a Space using a third-party application.

Now you never have to miss out on a Space! Some hosts on iOS have the option to record their Spaces and anyone can listen to and share the recording from the Spaces card. pic.twitter.com/1exWgtw2WG — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) October 28, 2021

Hosts will be able to switch on recording when creating a Space, and the audio will be available for public replay for 30 days after the Space has ended. Participants will also get a visual sign indicating that a Space is being recorded.

With the new capability, the micro-blogging site clearly takes aim at Clubhouse, which introduced the option to record a room and share it externally in September of last year. The feature allows Clubhouse users to bolster the discoverability of their content and broaden their reach.

For Twitter Spaces users, the wider availability of recording makes it easier for anyone to use the audio file as a podcast. This enables Twitter to take the fight to the likes of Spotify Greenroom, which allows creators to connect with fans through a live audio chat.

This voice-only social networking format gained traction in mid-2020 when Clubhouse rose to prominence, thanks to participation by big tech leaders such as Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk. Shortly after that, Twitter announced Spaces as an iOS exclusive initially until early 2021.