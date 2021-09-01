What you need to know Twitter Super Follows are $2.99, $4.99, or $9.99 monthly subscriptions to individual Twitter feeds. You'll pay in-app.

Only Twitter users with 10,000+ followers can apply to become Super users.

Twitter Safety Mode will let you auto-block hostile accounts for harmful language or frequent, unwanted messages.

Safety Mode uses AI to determine who to auto-block, but won't block people you follow.

Safety Mode is currently in beta, while Super Follows are now available in the US and Canada (iOS only).

Twitter announced two major updates to its site and apps today. One should help to clean up Twitter's issues with online abuse. The other will make certain tweets exclusive to people willing to pay for them. We suspect people will like the first feature more than the second. Twitter's Safety Mode is a setting that "temporarily blocks" accounts for malicious or unwanted behavior. You toggle Safety Mode on for a specific period of time, such as a week; then, when the week ends, you get a summary of every autoblocked account, so you can decide to permanently block or unblock specific accounts. Twitter's announcement says that this system "won't always get this right and may make mistakes," so we assume it uses some form of AI rather than moderation to determine if an account is harassing you. The system won't autoblock people you follow or "frequently interact with." VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more