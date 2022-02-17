Twitter's pinned DMs no longer paywalled, available to everyone for free

Twitter DMs are getting another upgrade, now with the ability to pin direct messages to the top of your inbox. Twitter announced the feature on Thursday in a tweet that shows off the functionality on iPhones, where users can swipe on an individual conversation to access the option.

You can pin up to six conversations, which will be sectioned off from the rest.

Keep your fave DM convos easily accessible by pinning them! You can now pin up to six conversations that will stay at the top of your DM inbox.



Available on Android, iOS, and web. pic.twitter.com/kIjlzf9XLJ — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) February 17, 2022

Meanwhile, to pin a conversation on the best Android phones, you'll have to press and hold the message you want to save. "Pin Conversation" should appear above others options. On the web, the option will appear via the three-dot menu when you hover over a conversation in your inbox.

Being able to pin a conversation is a handy feature that can help you avoid a thread getting lost in an endless stream of DMs, particularly for users that have more followers.

Pinned Conversations were previously exclusive to Twitter Blue subscribers on iOS, but only through the Labs feature along with longer video uploads. However, it's unclear if the extended videos will also make it beyond the paywall.

Last year, Twitter made improvements to DMs by allowing users to bulk-send Tweets without creating groups. It also enabled better thread grouping and an arrow to easily jump to the latest message when scrolling through a thread.

Twitter's Pinned Conversations should be available to everyone on iOS, Android, and the web.