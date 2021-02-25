Twitter will soon allow you to charge people to see your tweets

What you need to know Twitter has just announced that it plans to introduce two new features to the platform.

Super Follows will allow influencers to charge followers for access to perks like exclusive content.

Communities will allow users to join groups around their favorite topics.

Earlier this month, it was rumored that Twitter had been considering a subscription model and "tipping" to bolster the platform, which has often lagged far behind its closest competitor in terms of revenue. Other possible revenue streams that were reportedly being considered, included charging for TweetDeck or to use more advanced features like higher-quality video. During Twitter's virtual Analyst Day on Thursday, the company announced that it is, in fact, developing some of these products. The first is Super Follows, which is a paid subscription model that charges members for exclusive content from accounts they follow. For example, a user could pay $4.99 a month to receive perks like subscriber-only newsletters, discounts on products and services, and tweets that only they could see. To give us an idea of how it might work, the mockup that Twitter displayed showed an influencer compiling a tweet that would only be pushed out to Super Followers. These subscribers would also receive some kind of supporter badge.