Turtle Beach announced a handful of brand-new wireless gaming headsets todays, including follow-ups to their popular Stealth 600 and Stealth 700 headsets. The new headsets feature a larger, flip-to-mute microphones, a more durable construction, and the promise of better sounding audio, and they'll land at the same starting price as their already great predeccessors.

The Stealth 600 Gen 2 has refined audio, reinforced hinges and headband, and a new flip-to-mute mic, while the Stealth 700 ups the ante considerably with an even more premium design, better durability, and massively improved battery life (rated at 20 hours). Both headsets are compatible with both Xbox and Playstation consoles, and are also compatible with the upcoming Xbox Series X and Playstation 5.

In the case of the Xbox-branded headsets, you can also use them with PC as long as you have the Xbox Wireless Adapter or your computer supports that standard (like with the Surface Book 3).

The Playstation Stealth 600 Gen 2 is available right now from Turtle Beach's website for a starting price of $100, while the Xbox version will be available on September 20, 2020. All variants of the Stealth 700 will be available on September 20, 2020 at a starting price of $150.