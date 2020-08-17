What you need to know
- Turtle Beach has revealed the sequels to their popular Stealth 600 and 700 wireless gaming headsets.
- The new headsets promise increased durability, comfort, battery life, and superior audio quality to their predecessors.
- The headsets work with current generation consoles, but are also compatible with the upcoming next-gen consoles.
- The Playstation Stealth 600 will be available starting August 16, with the other headsets following on September 20.
Turtle Beach announced a handful of brand-new wireless gaming headsets todays, including follow-ups to their popular Stealth 600 and Stealth 700 headsets. The new headsets feature a larger, flip-to-mute microphones, a more durable construction, and the promise of better sounding audio, and they'll land at the same starting price as their already great predeccessors.
The Stealth 600 Gen 2 has refined audio, reinforced hinges and headband, and a new flip-to-mute mic, while the Stealth 700 ups the ante considerably with an even more premium design, better durability, and massively improved battery life (rated at 20 hours). Both headsets are compatible with both Xbox and Playstation consoles, and are also compatible with the upcoming Xbox Series X and Playstation 5.
In the case of the Xbox-branded headsets, you can also use them with PC as long as you have the Xbox Wireless Adapter or your computer supports that standard (like with the Surface Book 3).
The Playstation Stealth 600 Gen 2 is available right now from Turtle Beach's website for a starting price of $100, while the Xbox version will be available on September 20, 2020. All variants of the Stealth 700 will be available on September 20, 2020 at a starting price of $150.
Premium wireless
Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2
Better in every way.
Turtle Beach is entering the next-gen swinging, with substantial improvements across the board promised in the Stealth 700 Gen 2 headsets, and the exact same starting price to sweeten the pot. Available for pre-order now, with the full release on September 20, 2020.
Wireless on a budget
Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Gen 2
Improvements where it counts.
The Stealth 600 Gen 1 were already great headsets, and Turtle Beach is making them even better with improved audio, a better mic, and a sturdier construction to improve performance. Available right now for Playstation, with an Xbox release later, you can't go wrong with these if you need wireless on a budget.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Surface Duo's unlockable bootloader could make it a modder's dream
Microsoft has confirmed that Surface Duo will ship with an unloackable bootloader. For custom mod developers, this means it will be much easier to root, unlock and develop customizations for.
When is your Galaxy Note 20 pre-order going to be delivered?
The Galaxy Note 20 is almost here, and for folks that pre-ordered the phone, they’re getting excited about the estimated delivery date. What about you?
Review: Acer Chromebook Spin 713 is the best premium Chromebook of 2020
As manufacturers keep running to high and low pricing extremes, Acer makes a Chromebook that’s just right in terms of giving you everything you could need without making you sell a kidney to afford it.
Games we want to see enhanced for PlayStation 5
With the expectation of backward compatibility on PlayStation 5, our libraries of games are already looking good for the new console, but how will those games look next to new releases? Here is a list of games we are hoping to see enhanced for PS5.