Donald Trump has finally launched his long-awaited Truth Social app this week, and early reports don't paint too a pretty picture for the social media app, even if the reviews suggest differently.

The app was created as a response to the former U.S. president being suspended from major social media platforms such as Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube. These platforms have been criticized by some for their moderation policies in the wake of political unrest amid the 2020 election and the misinformation around the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, Truth Social notably looks nearly identical to Twitter, from the profile designs to the "Truth Feed," with posts that feature buttons similar to Twitter's Retweet, Like, and Share buttons.