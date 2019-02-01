If you're reading this and thinking that's great, but I couldn't possibly go back to school to learn the skills necessary to land one of those jobs — well Android Central Digital Offers has a great deal for you.

Getting a great career in the tech industry is a dream for many, but building the right set of skills can be tricky. Virtually every industry relies on analyzing data to understand how well the business is going. Because of this, there's a growing demand for data management specialists.

For just $59, you can get the Oracle Professional Certification Training Bundle which offers training courses offered by e-Careers Limited that will get you up to speed with Oracle SQL — one of the more popular systems for accessing, defining, and maintaining big batches of data.

The first course in this bundle will get you up to speed with all the essentials you need to start using Oracle SQL, with 12 hours of instructional materials that will grant you Oracle Certification Associate (OCA) status upon completion. The second course focuses on Oracle Database 12c essentials and includes another 12 hours of content designed to prepare you for the Oracle 12c Oracle Certified Professional 1Z0-062: Installation & Administration exam.

All told, this 24 hours of training would typically cost nearly $1000 dollars. But thanks to Android Central Digital Offers, you'll save 93% off that price — and these courses are yours for life so you can work through the lessons at your own pace and always come back if you need to brush up your skills.

