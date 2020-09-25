Source: StackCommerce

The hustle is real these days. A lot of people are getting creative with generating extra income, especially since the pandemic. As troubling as unemployment numbers may be, you now have the option to monetize your passions and launch a new career or side gig. Make use of your leadership skills to kickstart a freelance venture and help propel businesses to success.

The Complete Leadership and Business Coaching Bundle is a six-pronged learning bundle that aims to transform you into a self-sufficient consultant. Put together by Alex Genadinik, a three-time bestselling Amazon author, creator of top entrepreneur mobile apps, and successful affiliate marketer, this online training will show you the ropes of how to be a successful business coach.

It doesn't matter whether you have previous advisory experience or not. The courses break everything down so beginners and experienced coaches alike can pick up fresh insights. You'll learn everything from growing your personal brand, getting clients and leads on Clarity, and landing high-end clientele to positioning yourself as an expert in your chosen niche, running mastermind groups, and growing your business. There's are even courses on writing and promoting books, in which you'll learn how to set up an empire of sorts that generates passive income.

