Described by film critics as a modern cross between Terminator and Starship Troopers, this new Chris Pratt starring sci-fi movie has skipped cinemas and is available to stream right now.

Read on to find out how to watch The Tomorrow War and stream the new movie online from anywhere in the world.

Pratt plays Dan Forester, an ex-soldier turned high school biology teacher, whose life is interrupted when time travelers arrive from 2051 warning that in the future mankind is losing a war against a deadly alien species.

Resolved to help save the world for his daughter, Dan teams up with a brilliant scientist and his estranged father to rewrite the planet's fate.

Co-starring Oscar-winning actor JK Simmons and Handmaid's Tale star Yvonne Strahovski, expect alien battles a plenty in this big budget summer blockbuster.

The Tomorrow War: Where and when?

This much-anticipated sci-fi movie is set to premiere on the Amazon Prime VIdeo streaming service worldwide from Friday, July 2.

How to watch The Tomorrow War online from anywhere

If you're intent on watching The Tomorrow War but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

