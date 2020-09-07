The postponement of Amazon Prime Day in the summer left a hole in our annual shopping calendar. In lieu of Amazon's event taking place, retailers seem to be using Labor Day to put their best deals in front of customers this year. All of last week through Labor Day weekend we saw amazing deals from the biggest retailers down to individual brands, though there are still a few deals you can still pick up right now if you act fast enough.
Sales at retailers like Lowe's and Best Buy are running through the end of the day, so you can head there for some last-minute savings while supplies last. A few other places still have promotions running, so we've gone ahead and rounded up all of the best offers below in one easy-to-read list. Don't sleep on these deals, though, as they'll likely all be gone tomorrow or shortly thereafter.
Once Labor Day is over, it might not be until Black Friday and the holiday season that we see prices this good again so be sure to make the most of these deals while they are still around.
Last-minute Labor Day deals
- : Amazon Labor Day Sale
- : LG Nano 81 Series 4K Smart TVs | Up to 50% off at Amazon
- : Amazon Echo Devices | From $17.49 at Best Buy
- : Satechi Labor Day Sale | 15% off at Amazon
- : Appliances Labor Day Sale
- : Casper Labor Day sale
- : Rosetta Stone Labor Day sale
- : Apple MacBook Pro | Up to $300 off at Best Buy
- : Google Nest Learning Smart Thermostat | $30 off
- : Sony WH-XB900N | $178 at Best Buy
- : GoPro Hero8 Black | $299.99 at Best Buy
Amazon Labor Day Sale
Amazon is running a huge Labor Day sale that you simply won't want to miss out on. The company has office supplies, tech products, fashion accessories, and more discounted by up to 50%.
LG Nano 81 Series 4K Smart TVs | Up to 50% off at Amazon
LG's 55- and 65-inch 4K UHD NanoCell TVs feature Amazon Alexa's smart voice assistant and Google Assistant built-in, along with the WebOS platform so you can access streaming services like Netflix, Disney+, and more. They feature AirPlay 2, too. This is a one-day deal that just popped up today and will expire tonight or when sold out.
Amazon Echo Devices | From $17.49 at Best Buy
Pretty much the entire range of Amazon Echo devices is discounted at Best Buy right now meaning you can add Alexa to more rooms in your house without breaking the bank. You can also find a lot of these deals available in Lowe's Labor Day sale.
Satechi Labor Day Sale | 15% off at Amazon
Celebrate Labor Day weekend with a sale on Satechi's well-reviewed tech accessories. Entering code SATLDAY15 during checkout at Amazon or Satechi's website will save you 15% off the items in your cart.
Appliances Labor Day Sale
A bunch of appliances are on sale at Best Buy ahead of Labor Day with deals like 10% off Samsung appliances, free Best Buy gift cards, bundled Ring products, and various appliance packages. There's also limited-time interest-free 24-month and 18-month financing options worth looking at for these larger purchases.
Casper Labor Day sale
Right now you can score up to 10% off everything at Casper Mattresses thanks to its Labor Day sale! This deal expires on September 7 and excludes Casper's Element mattresses as well as bundles and sale items.
Rosetta Stone Labor Day sale
Save $100 on the lifetime membership. That's a lifetime of learning available to you. Forever. For $100 off. You could become a multi-lingual genius. Rosetta Stone memberships are on sale through Labor Day. Pick a language (or the unlimited languages service), choose your subscription length, and you could save over 45% off the usual cost in the process.
Apple MacBook Pro | Up to $300 off at Best Buy
If you're in the Apple ecosystem, you can make some killer savings on its top-of-the-line laptops with as much as $300 off MacBook Pro models for a limited time.
Google Nest Learning Smart Thermostat | $30 off
We used to see Google Nest deals all the time, but now they are few and far between. Luckily for you, this deal is active at Best Buy, too. The Nest is super smart and works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. Use your phone to adjust the temperature and setup automatic scheduling. Saves you energy and money in the long run, too.
Sony WH-XB900N | $178 at Best Buy
Escape the noise with these Sony wireless headphones discounted by $100 in black or blue in this one-day sale. They feature 30 hours of battery life, Extra Bass, touch-sensitive controls, and even have Alexa built-in.
GoPro Hero8 Black | $299.99 at Best Buy
The Hero8 Black records 4K video, takes 12MP stills, includes HDR support, and more. Record in slow motion, use TimeWarp 2.0 for stabilized time-lapses, and use HyperSmooth 2.0 for the best video stabilization yet. Whatever you want to use it for, snag it at $100 off.
