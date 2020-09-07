The postponement of Amazon Prime Day in the summer left a hole in our annual shopping calendar. In lieu of Amazon's event taking place, retailers seem to be using Labor Day to put their best deals in front of customers this year. All of last week through Labor Day weekend we saw amazing deals from the biggest retailers down to individual brands, though there are still a few deals you can still pick up right now if you act fast enough.

Sales at retailers like Lowe's and Best Buy are running through the end of the day, so you can head there for some last-minute savings while supplies last. A few other places still have promotions running, so we've gone ahead and rounded up all of the best offers below in one easy-to-read list. Don't sleep on these deals, though, as they'll likely all be gone tomorrow or shortly thereafter.

Once Labor Day is over, it might not be until Black Friday and the holiday season that we see prices this good again so be sure to make the most of these deals while they are still around.

Last-minute Labor Day deals