Mobvoi's smart watches have been some of the better bargains on Android smart watches this year, and the most powerful of the TicWatch line are getting more useful today as TicSleep brings sleep tracking to the TicWatch Pro line of smart watches, allowing you to track your sleep through AL and the watch's heart rate monitor.

You can track and monitor your sleep habits through the TicSleep app — available today through the Google Play Store — and set a smart alarm that will shake you awake softly when in a light sleep portion of your sleep cycle. The TicWatch Pro and Pro 4G are the only watches to get TicSleep at the moment, which is a shame because those are by far the bulkiest TicWatches to consider wearing to bed, but sleep tracking is useful and I'm happy to see it coming to more watches.

If you don't have a TicWatch yet, this is a good time to jump on the train. Mobvoi is also discounting the TicWatch Pro and Pro 4G down to $200 and $280 respectively through an Amazon coupon.