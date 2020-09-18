What you need to know
- A premature retail listing for Mobvoi's upcoming TicWatch Pro 3 has revealed all the key specs of the smartwatch.
- The TicWatch Pro 3 will be powered by Qualcomm's new Snapdragon Wear 4100 chipset.
- It is expected to be formally unveiled next week.
Last month, we got our first look at Mobvoi's first smartwatch featuring Qualcomm's Snapdragon Wear 4100 chipset, the TicWatch 3 Pro. More details regarding the upcoming smartwatch have now surfaced, courtesy of a premature listing by Malaysian retailer Shopee (via 9to5Google).
The listing confirms the TicWatch Pro 3 will feature Qualcomm's new Snapdragon Wear 4100 chipset, which promises to bring 85% higher CPU performance and a massive 150% improvement in GPU performance compared to Snapdragon Wear 3100. Similar to the TicWatch Pro 4G, the upcoming smartwatch will have a dual-layer display, measuring 1.4-inches.
Mobvoi's next smartwatch will also include 1GB of RAM, 8GB of onboard storage, built-in GPS, NFC, and a 595mAh battery. The promo materials included in the listing suggest the smartwatch will provide up to 72 hours of battery life on a single charge. Moving on to the health features, the TicWatch Pro 3 will be capable of tracking your heart rate, sleep, stress, blood oxygen level, and more.
As revealed by a deleted tweet by Mobvoi last month, the TicWatch Pro 3 is expected to debut on September 24. Going by the leaked specs, it certainly looks like the TicWatch Pro 3 will give the best Android smartwatch a run for its money.
Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 4G/LTE
The TicWatch Pro 4G is an always-connected Wear OS smartwatch that features a dual-layer display to provide long battery life. It also boasts military-grade durability, has built-in GPS, and offers a wide range of activity tracking features.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
