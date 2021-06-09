Ever since the new Wear OS was announced at Google I/O 2021 — a joint effort by Samsung and Google to make the ultimate smartwatch OS — a few things have remained a bit unclear. Which of the best Wear OS watches will be getting the update? What is the new Wear OS going to be called? Thanks to a Reddit user , it seems that Mobvoi support has some answers for us.

First up is the news that the TicWatch 3 Pro GPS will, indeed, be getting the brand new Wear OS update co-created by Samsung and Google. Given that the latest Samsung Galaxy smartwatches — and current Wear OS-powered Fossil watches — won't be receiving the update, it's impressive to see Mobvoi's dedication to keeping their smartwatches up to date in the most meaningful way possible.

We've reached out to Mobvoi for comment and will update this article if and when we receive any further information on a release date or if Mobvoi plans on updating any of its other TicWatch models to the new Wear OS.

Knowing how these sorts of updates usually work, it's highly likely that Mobvoi is able to offer the new update because the TicWatch Pro 3 GPS is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4100. When it launched late last year, it was the first smartwatch to feature this chipset. Many other Wear OS-powered smartwatches run the older Snapdragon 3100 platform, which may not be receiving the needed support from Qualcomm for the new OS. That, alone, is a big advantage for the watch and paints a rosy picture for future updates from Mobvoi.

Secondly is the name of the new Wear OS. We've seen Google and others refer to it as Wear OS or simply Wear. In the support response from Mobvoi, the representative calls it Wear OS 3.0. That marks the first time we've seen such a moniker and could help reveal Google's versioning strategy with its latest wearable OS. We'll certainly find out more as the year goes on, but this is a great new look at what it could be called.