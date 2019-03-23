We spend every day trawling the web for the very best deals so you don't have to. Our very favorites from today have been rounded up below for your personal perusal and purchasing pleasure. Don't miss 'em!

This coffee maker syncs to a free smartphone app to let you view your coffee usage, check your inventory, and even re-order more supplies when you're in need. At today's price, you won't want to miss out.

Coffee is a key part of many people's daily routine, and there's nothing worse than walking downstairs only to find out you used the last of your supply the day before. This coffee maker is connected, which means you can do a lot of stuff right from your phone, which alleviates the risks and worries you may face. You can even set it up so Amazon automatically delivers replenishments when you are low, if you want.

It can use single-serve cups or coffee grounds, depending on your preferences, but this price is only good for today. Now that you're awake from all the caffeine, let's check out the rest of today's best deals.

