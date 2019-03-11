There are so many great deals each and every day, but there are also a lot of lame ones. Figuring out what's worth your hard-earned dollars and what is just marketing is no mean feat. But fear not! We round up our absolute favorite deals on a daily basis to make sure that you see the ones you won't want to miss.
Under pressure
Sun Joe Pressure Washer
Amazon has Sun Joe's SPX3500 Electric Pressure Washer on sale for $159.59 today. At around $60 off its average price, this portable pressure washer is now down to within a dollar of the lowest it's ever been. There are several accessories to go with it that are also discounted in this one-day sale.
$159.59
$220 $60 off
This 2300 PSI electric pressure washer can be used to tackle some pretty heavy-duty cleaning tasks, whether it is stubborn dirt, tar, mud, or other caked on gunk and grime. It comes with an adjustable spray wand and a twist nozzle which allows you to easily control the water pressure. Its maximum flow rate is 1.48GPM and its cord length is 35 feet. It also has easy-glide wheels for maximum maneuverability. For the last few months it has sold for between $190 and $210, so today's deal is worth jumping on. Check out the rest of these great deals:
Smarten up
Jabra Elite Active 65t true wireless earphones
At $30 off, the sporty Elite Active 65t have dual mics and support for Google Assistant, Alexa or Siri, have a grippy finish, IP56 water resistance, and a built-in accelerometer for motion tracking. They also have a quick charge feature giving you 1.5 hours of usage from a 15-minute charge in the included charging case.
Knock knock
Ring Video Doorbell Pro
Right now you can grab Ring's popular Video Doorbell Pro for just $189.05 at Newegg by entering promo code SMARTDL3 during checkout, saving you over $60 off its regular cost. With it, you can see who's at your front door from anywhere in the world using the Ring app, and even interact with them right from your phone. Installation is super simple and only takes a few minutes.
Stock up on storage
SanDisk Ultra 32GB microSD card
The SanDisk Ultra 32GB microSD card and adapter is down to $6.85, which is the lowest price we've seen on this card. It's selling as an add-on item, so will ship with qualifying orders of $25 or more. Use it to add storage space to your phone, tablet, Nintendo Switch, dash cam, and more. The included SD adapter means it will work great with an even broader array of devices too.
Latest model
Apple 9.7-inch iPad
The 9.7-inch Apple iPad with 128GB of storage is discounted to $329 at Amazon right now. This deal saves you $100 off its regular price of $429 — taking it back down to its lowest ever price. It features a Retina display, 8MP rear camera, and Touch ID sensor. These tablets are also equipped with an A10 Fusion chip and have a battery that can last for up to 10 hours.
Light 'em up
Mr. Beams Wireless Motion Sensing Spotlight System
Amazon has the Mr. Beams Wireless Motion Sensing Spotlight System available for $69.99, which is the best price in this item's history. Typically it costs around $110. It includes four Motion-Activated LED spotlights. They communicate with one another, so once one lights up, the others do as well. Each spotlight is equipped with four channels to allow for different lighting zones around your house.
Gleam
Philips Sonicare Diamond Clean Electric Toothbrush
The Philips Sonicare Diamond Clean Electric Toothbrush is $100 off, saving you 50%, though it's a deal that's set to last for just one day only. This toothbrush removes up to 7x more plaque than your old manual one, and whitens teeth in one week while improving gum health in two. You'll get a charging glass (how cool is that?!?) plus a nice travel case.
