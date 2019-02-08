On a daily basis there is no shortage of great deals to be had, but sometimes hunting them down can be a bit time consuming. Don't let that drag you down, though. We've rounded up some of our absolute favorites from today that you simply can't miss out on.
My Mobile Valentine
Razer Phone 2
This deal drops the price $50 and includes a free Quartz case because it's Valentine's Day. The case is actually pretty snazzy. I'd rock it.
$649.99
$700 $50 off
The phone includes a 120 Hz UltraMotion display for fast mobile gaming, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor with a custom vapor chamber cooling system, and dual front-facing speakers featuring Dolby Atmos. Android Central took a good long look at the Razer Phone 2 and gave it 4 out of 5 stars with a Recommended badge.
Tiny but Powerful
CanaKit Raspberry Pi 3 B+ 32GB starter kits
The starter kit includes the 1.4GHz quad-core Model B+ Raspberry Pi 3, a 32GB microSD card, a 2.5A USB power supply with micro USB cable, custom LEDs you can install, and more. You'll get a high-quality case, an HDMI cable, two heat sinks, and both a reference card and quick start guide. The Retro Gaming version comes with two retro game pads and a retro case.
A Warm Savings
Ecobee4 Alexa-enabled smart thermostat
Use code 25DFTD26 in your shopping cart to reduce the price. This thermostat is easy to install and even easier to use. You can control it with just your voice or through the free ecobee iOS and Android app, and the included room sensor helps keep an even temperature. You can add more sensors to different rooms in your house for a consistent climate throughout your home.
No Cable
Aukey 50-mile amplified digital indoor HDTV antenna
Code RA7OG6ZX will give you this deal price. Without the code, the antenna costs $23 and doesn't usually drop from that price without a code like this. It can pick up broadcast television signals from up to 50 miles away. If you live in a more rural area, you might not get a lot of channels. But if you live closer to a suburb or city, you should be able to enjoy plenty of local shows, sports, and news without paying for more than what the antenna will cost you today.
Power on the Go
Mophie Encore 20100mAh portable power bank
The Encore is slim and light with a durable aluminum enclosure. It has enough capacity to charge most smartphones up to 10 times over and having two USB ports means you can help a friend out too. It supports charging speeds up to 15W and has Priority+ that enables pass-through charging while connected to a power source.
Selfie Time
Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 Instant Camera
Typically these sell for around $55 but they are all an all-time low price thanks to this drop. The deal applies to the ice blue, flamingo pink, smokey purple, and Best-Buy-exclusive mint green colors.
Big Discount
TCL 75-inch 4K LED TV
Costco is offering its members $150 off the price of this massive TCL TV, bringing it down to $999 from its regular price of $1,149. Shipping and handling is free, plus it comes with a two-year warranty.
