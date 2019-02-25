On a daily basis there is no shortage of great deals to be had, but sometimes hunting them down can be a bit time consuming. Don't let that drag you down, though. We've rounded up some of our absolute favorites from today that you simply can't miss out on.
Gimme the Juice
Aukey Fast Wireless Charger Qi wireless charging pad
You will need the code 5YMQ2JL2 for this deal. It sells for $17 without the code and has only ever dropped from that price with deals like this.
$10.02
$17 $7 off
The Fast Wireless Charger charges Android phones at 10W and iPhones at 7.5W and everything else at 5W. To get the fastest charge possible with Android, you will need a Quick Charge adapter, and the iPhone needs an adapter with Power Delivery. The pad is designed for the home or small office with looks that are both elegant and unassuming. It will blend right in on your desk or nightstand.
You're a wizard, Harry!
Kano Harry Potter Coding Kit
The free Kano app takes you step-by-step in building your own wand. Not only does it teach the basics of coding, but once finished, you'll be able to wave your wand to play with creatures in the app, levitate feathers, clone objects, and much more. There are over 70 creative challenges in total, and endless play once you're ready to try creating code on your own.
Spring Cleaning is Near
Roborock S5 smart robot vacuum and mop
These robot vacuums create navigation maps to help plan routes, get around your house, and work out schedules. They can cross over anything lower than two centimeters and are designed to recharge by themselves. They will also avoid falling down stairs, scratching your furniture and getting stuck on obstacles. The mopping system leaves no water streaks or stains while providing a thorough clean.
Nice Upgrade
SanDisk Ultra 500GB internal solid state drive
The Ultra 3D is one of SanDisk's newest SSDs. It came out last year and was originally designed to compete with Samsung's 850 Evo. It's not as fast as the Evo line, but price-wise it is a much better value. It offers a serious upgrade over traditional hard drives with read/write speeds of 560 MB/s and 530 MB/s respectively.
Solve the Problem
Tacklife OBD-II Bluetooth auto code scanner and diagnostic tool
The diagnostic tool supports all OBD-II protocols and works on most vehicles sold in the U.S. since 1996. It retrieves both generic and car manufacturer-specific diagnostic trouble codes. Use third party apps like Torque Pro on Android to analyze the data from the scanner and turn that check engine light off.
So Fresh and So Clean
RoseVale 12-pack Bath Bombs Gift Set
The bath bombs contain all sorts of good stuff, like shea butter for moisturizing and vitamin A to soothe skin. They won't leave dyes or residues behind in your tub, either. Each bath bomb has a different fragrance, like green tea or mint.
Season 8 is coming
Game of Thrones Season 1-7 Blu-ray and Digital
It has been more than a year since you last saw a new episode of Game of Thrones. Can you believe that? The new season premiers in just a couple months on April 14. Catch up on all the plot twists, blood, and political scandals before the new season airs.
This is just a small sampling of the deals that the Thrifter team has uncovered today. If you want to keep up with everything that the crew is uncovering, be sure to follow Thrifter on Twitter and sign up for the daily deals newsletter so you never miss out on anything!
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.