Premium Audio
Blue Yeti Nano USB-powered mic
This deal works with the code FEB. Get the price on the Red Onyx, Cubano Gold, and Shadow Grey. You can also find Vivid Blue on sale for $79.99.
$69.99
$100 $30 off
The Yeti Nano is a new mic only released toward the end of August last year. It hasn't seen a lot of discounts. The Nano simplifies big brother Blue Yeti's formula with streamlined on-board controls. On the front is a single dial that both adjusts the volume and can be pressed to mute the mic with a red or green glow to indicate if its active.
Storage Solution
PNY Elite 512GB microSDXC card
This is a lot of space for a microSD card, and as long as you're using a device that supports microSDXC cards at this high of a capacity, like a laptop or the Nintendo Switch, you'll be able to save over 80 hours of HD video or 100,000 pictures. It has fast 90 MB/s transfer speeds, too, so you can move all that data quickly.
Time for a new Tablet
Apple 32GB Wi-Fi 9.7-inch iPad
This iPad features a 9.7-inch Retina display with a 1.2MP front-facing FaceTime HD camera and an 8MP iSight camera on the back. It includes Touch ID and supports Apple Pay. These tablets are also equipped with an A10 Fusion chip and have a battery that can last for up to 10 hours before needing to be recharged.
Get Smart
Two TP-Link HS200 smart Wi-Fi light switches
Use the smart switches to turn electronics on or off from anywhere in the world. You can also use Away Mode to turn devices on and off at different times, to give the appearance that someone is home. Note that these requires a neutral wire and work in a single-pole setup only. Refer to the user manual, installation guide, and video before use.
Let's Get Physical
BlackBerry KEY2 unlocked 64GB Android smartphone
Take a look at CrackBerry's review of the KEY2. The phone has The Best badge, and they said "the KEY2 improves upon the KEYone base with updated internals for better performance, enhancements to the camera, and a more comfortable keyboard that packs new tricks with the introduction of the all-new Speed Key." You can also read about some of the other opinions on the KEY2 through Android Central.
Faster Prints
Brother HL-L2395DW monochrome compact laser printer
With the HL-L2395DW you can print up to 36 pages per minute. You can also use wireless connections beyond Wi-Fi, including AirPrint and Google Cloud Print, to print from your computer, smartphone, tablet, and more. You can even use NFC and the printer's "Touch to connect" feature to print from your mobile devices without connecting directly to it. In addition to printing, it comes with a flatbed scanner and can scan straight to the Cloud with services like Dropbox and Google Drive.
Pain Relief
Sunbeam Renue Microplush Tension Relief Neck and Shoulder Heating Wrap
Simply plop it over your shoulders and turn it on. It'll provide soothing heat therapy and ease away the pain you inflict on your poor upper body. Magnetic clasps keep it in place, and the four separate heating settings will provide customized relief. It has a long cord for ease of use and will automatically shut off after two hours for peace of mind. Your purchase is backed by a two-year limited warranty as well.
