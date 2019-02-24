A quick introduction about deals and stuff goes here. This should be changed up on a regular basis, if not unique for every post. Keep it under 75 words.

On a daily basis there is no shortage of great deals to be had, but sometimes hunting them down can be a bit time consuming. Don't let that drag you down, though. We've rounded up some of our absolute favorites from today that you simply can't miss out on.

This deal works with the code FEB . Get the price on the Red Onyx , Cubano Gold , and Shadow Grey . You can also find Vivid Blue on sale for $79.99.

The Yeti Nano is a new mic only released toward the end of August last year. It hasn't seen a lot of discounts. The Nano simplifies big brother Blue Yeti's formula with streamlined on-board controls. On the front is a single dial that both adjusts the volume and can be pressed to mute the mic with a red or green glow to indicate if its active.

This is just a small sampling of the deals that the Thrifter team has uncovered today. If you want to keep up with everything that the crew is uncovering, be sure to follow Thrifter on Twitter and sign up for the daily deals newsletter so you never miss out on anything!

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.