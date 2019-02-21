On a daily basis there is no shortage of great deals to be had, but sometimes hunting them down can be a bit time consuming. Don't let that drag you down, though. We've rounded up some of our absolute favorites from today that you simply can't miss out on.
A New Sound
Edifier R2000DB powered Bluetooth bookshelf speakers
These speakers sell for $250 regularly and haven't dropped from that price in more than a year. As part of Amazon's daily deals, the price is only good through the end of the day.
$199.99
$250 $50 off
The bookshelf speakers have Bluetooth built in so you can stream music from all your favorite devices. They also have optical input for a lossless digital connection, which will work great with receivers, Blu-ray players, gaming consoles, and more. Hook up any device with a headphone jack or dual RCA output to the two aux inputs.
Watch TV
Mohu Leaf Metro indoor 25-mile TV antenna
The Metro's design is much smaller than other HDTV antennas, which means it will blend in a lot nicer. It's multi-directional and reversible so you can place it just about anywhere. Plus, you can paint it if you want it to match the color of the room it's in. The ten-foot high-performance cable gives you a lot of flexibility for placement, too.
Multi-Room Audio
Two Sonos Play:1 speakers and $30 gift card
You can choose between a two-pack in black or white while supplies last. You can control the Play:1 using the Sonos app on your iOS or Android device; that gives you the ability to sign into your music streaming accounts, at sites like Apple Music, Pandora, and Spotify, and then stream whatever you'd like directly to the speaker.
Touchscreen
Microsoft Surface Laptop
While it has been replaced by the updated Surface Laptop 2, the original model still packs a punch. The version on sale is equipped with a 256GB SSD, 8GB of RAM and an Intel Core i5 processor. While it may look like a regular laptop, it also has a touchscreen meaning you can directly manipulate your content on screen or use it with the Surface Pen for precision accuracy.
Let's Play
Nintendo Switch games on sale
Know someone who was surprised with a Nintendo Switch last holiday season? Maybe you picked one up on Black Friday and are looking for some stellar video games for it. In either case, you've come to the right place. Right now, several of the Nintendo Switch's most essential games are on sale at Walmart. Shipping is free on orders totaling $35 or more or you could choose free in-store pickup.
Put Your Feet Up
Ecovacs Deebot 901 robotic vacuum cleaner
The 901 comes has 3-stage cleaning system for thorough removal of dirt, dust and debris. It also has anti-drop and anti-collision sensors to stop it falling off stairs or bumping into your furniture. Its battery lasts for around 2 hours and it will automatically return to its charging dock when it is running low on juice.
Cool
Dyson Hot + Cool Jet Focus Fan Heater
This can be used year-round. It'll quickly heat a room up, or cool it down, depending on the setting you choose. The intelligent thermostat monitors the room temperature to reach the levels you want without wasting energy, and it's safe to use. It'll even shut itself off if it is knocked over. The remote control is magnetized and stores neatly on the machine itself so you'll never misplace it.
