The Anker Nebula Prizm II 1080p projector is down to a low price of $199.99 on Amazon when you clip its on-page coupon and use coupon code PZM4EVER at checkout. It sells for $270 without the code and rarely drops from that price except through discounts like this.

Other Nebula projectors are on sale right now, too. The Nebula Mars II is down to $399.99 with code NP24EVER. The Nebula Capsule Smart Mini Projector has dropped to $269.99 with code NBL4EVER.

The Nebula Prizm II can create an HD picture up to 120 inches in size and with a 1920 x 1080 resolution. It's bright with 200 ANSI lumens of light and it has up to 40-degree keystone correction. Getting content on the big screen is easy with multiple input technologies including USB and HDMI, as well as mirroring from your mobile devices. Nebula backs it all up with a 12-month warranty.

The Nebula Mars II can create an HD picture up to 1280 x 720 resolution with DLP IntelliBright tech for a clear image. It has two 10W audio drivers for powerful sound. Set the projector down wherever you want it, at any distance or angle, and get an auto focus picture in one second. The projector also has Android 7.1 built in so you can run streaming and media apps like Netflix, YouTube, and more.

See on Amazon

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.