Grab two Zoozee mini Wi-Fi smart plugs for $15.39 with code OVHOWVA8 on Amazon. Without the code, this 2-pack goes for $22 and more regularly sells for around $18. Either way, you're saving a nice chunk of change off the price.
These plugs do not require a hub and work with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant for voice control. You will need to connect them to a 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi network, and once you do you'll be able to wirelessly control whatever is plugged in through your smartphone or tablet. You can remotely turn the appliances on or off, set a timer, schedule the power in advance, and more. Users give these plugs 4.1 stars based on 129 reviews.
