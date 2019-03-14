Use code XCENTZS20 during checkout at Amazon to snag this Xcentz Mini Portable Charger with Flashlight for just $10.99. Usually it costs $24 and we've never seen the price drop this low before. Customer reviews are quite favorable as well.

This slim power bank has a 3350mAh capacity, so while it isn't going to charge your giant tablet a zillion times, it is perfect for situations like going out after work without your charger, or adventuring outside and needing to top off your battery. At this price, it makes sense to keep one around. The integrated flashlight is an added bonus. Your new power bank features a durable aluminum outer shell to protect it from bumps and bruises, and your purchase includes a two-year warranty.

Note that a cable to charge your gear isn't included. Top off all your gear with this Nomad 3-in-1 charging cable at a discount.

