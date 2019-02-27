With digital games becoming more prevalent, you might reach your PlayStation 4's storage capacity sooner than you'd think, if you haven't already. Deleting content to make space for new games can be frustrating, which is why the WD 4TB Gaming Drive for PlayStation 4 might be the next essential purchase for your console. Today only, you can pick one up at Amazon for only $91.99. This deal saves you nearly $25 off its average cost there and brings the drive within two dollars of the lowest price it's ever reached.

This is part of a one-day sale on storage products at Amazon which can save you on everything from microSD cards to USB flash drives, external hard drives (for computers), and more.

If you're running out of space for all your digital game downloads, DLC, patches, and other digital content, this well-reviewed WD 4TB drive is easy to set-up and help take the load off your console. This drive was specially designed for use with the PlayStation 4 too, so you can't use it with your computer but you can expect it to work perfectly with your PS4. WD also includes a three-year manufacturer's limited warranty with its purchase. At Amazon, over 700 customers left a review for this drive resulting in a strong rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars.

