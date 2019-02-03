The Amazon smart plug is down to $14.99. Outside of a unique Black Friday deal, this is the best price we've ever seen on the smart plug. It even beats out a deal we saw in December when it dropped to $20. The plug normally sells for $25 and doesn't fluctuate from that very often at all.

Considering Amazon is also having a huge sale on Echo smart devices, you'd be able to add an Alexa-enabled speaker to your new smart plug today as well. Suddenly you've got a full smart home going on and you saved a ton of money doing it.

Our review of the smart plug called it a "fantastic Alexa accessory" and gave it 4.5 stars.

If you've never used a smart plug before, they don't get much simpler than Amazon's. Just plug it into an outlet, plug in the light or kitchen appliance or whatever you want connected to it, and then connect it to the same Wi-Fi your Alexa is connected to. After that, it's as simple as talking to Alexa to get it to turn on and off. You'll be able to set scheduled times or routines with the app, too, so you don't even need an Alexa smart hub if you don't want one.

