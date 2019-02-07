The TechMatte wireless charging pad is down to $4.89 with code UJGVL3TP on Amazon. That price is a huge chunk off its $14 street price and one of the best we've ever seen, even beating out a previous deal by a dollar.

The pad works with any Qi-enabled devices, including Android phones and the iPhone. It has LED lights to let you know the charging status, and those LEDs have a built-in energy-saving idle mode. It's durable, lightweight, and compact. You'll need an AC adapter to go with it. Users give the pad 4.1 stars based on 2,373 reviews.

See on Amazon

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.