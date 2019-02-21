The TCL 55S421 55-inch 4K HDR Roku TV is down to $338 at Walmart. The only other place selling this TV right now is TCL's site, where it's going for $500. The S421 replaces the S405, which is also more expensive than this deal right now.

The S405 originally released in 2017. TCL upgraded the model with the S421 sometime late last year. While the only major differences are cosmetic at best, we are also seeing some better prices on the newer model like today's deal. The S421 is a fantastic entry-level 4K screen. You won't find 4K at a more affordable price, especially not with a Roku smart platform attached. It also has LED direct lighting and a 120 Hz refresh rate. There are three HDMI ports and one USB port among other standard connections.

