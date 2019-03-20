Receiving packages is fun, but dealing with the leftover packaging and boxes can be pretty annoying if you're a big Thrifter like me. With something like Tacklife's Heavy-Duty Pocket Box Cutter, you can take care of opening and breaking down boxes more easily, and today you can grab one for just $5.92 when you enter promo code 3JYHYCJJ during checkout. That'll save you $5 off what it regularly sells for there, along with a lot of hassle. It's great for DIY projects, too.

This pocket-sized knife is suitable for cutting boxes, rope, carpet, plastic, aluminum, leather, and more. Its housed in a lightweight aluminum body featuring a stainless steel belt clip and an anti-slip rubber handle. With its lock-back design, you can ensure the blade won't slip while in use. Five extra double-sided blades come with the knife, which is capable of switching between them easily without any additional tools. It also comes with a two-year warranty.

So far, 85 customers have left a review at Amazon, garnering this box cutter a rating of 4.3 out of 5 stars.

See at Amazon

