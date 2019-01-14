The Tacklife rotary tool kit with flex shaft and 80 accessories is down to $23.74 with code 7ZEM7W2C on Amazon. Without the code, this tool kit goes for around $35. It does not drop from that price very often without a code like this.

Rotary tools are great little devices if you need to work on the details of a project. You can cut, sand, grind, carve, polish, engrave, and more. Perfect your home improvement or crafting job or start something new and make it look great. The rotary tool has adjustable speeds between 10,000 rpm and 32,000 rpm. The spindle lock lets you make quick bit changes depending on what you're working on. The tool has a rubber over-molded grip for both comfort and control, and it's designed so you can hold it like a pen for precision or like a hammer for tougher jobs.

You'll get the rotary tool, the flex shaft, four attachments, and 80 accessories in this one kit. It also comes with some handy guides and a two-year warranty. Users give it 4.4 stars based on 212 reviews.

