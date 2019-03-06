The SteelSeries Arctis 7 2019 lossless wireless gaming headset is down to $119.99 in both Black and White.

The Arctis 7 is one of SteelSeries' most popular headsets, and this version is the updated one that's only a few months old. We haven't seen it go on sale much, and today's deal is its best price since Black Friday.

The headset is designed for gamers and uses a 2.4 GHz connection with a range of 40 feet for lossless audio with zero interference and low latency. It has a ClearCast mic with studio-quality voice and background noise cancellation. The audio includes custom S1 speaker drivers and DTS:X v2.0 surround sound. The rechargeable battery lasts for more than 24 hours.

