Levi's is offering an extra 40% off already-discounted sale styles when you use code WINTER40 during checkout. Considering the fact that Levi's typically takes 50% off sale styles during Black Friday, this is about as close as you can hope to come to those deals outside of November. Shipping will cost $7.50 unless you spend at least $100.

There are tons of options for men, women, and kids. Shop sooner rather than later for the best size and style selection. As just one example, the pictured Levi's Men's 519 Extreme Skinny Stretch Jeans usually cost $69.50, but right now they're down to $54.98. The coupon code drops them to $32.99. As of press time, there are still quite a few sizes available.

