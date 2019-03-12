Amazon has Sony's 60-inch XBR60X830F 4K Ultra HD Smart Android TV on sale today for $798. That's a $300 discount and takes the TV down to its lowest ever sale price. This deal is good for today only though, so be sure to upgrade your viewing experience for less while you can.

This 60-inch TV features a 120Hz native refresh rate and an X1 processor, 4K X-Reality Pro, a Triluminos display and 4K HDR Super Bit Mapping. Thanks to its 4K Ultra HD clarity coupled with the detail of High Dynamic Range, you'll be able to start watching your favorite films and TV shows with extremely lifelike picture quality. Not only is it an excellent TV, it's also super smart running Android TV with built-in Google Assistant. This gives you access to all the streaming apps you know and love, all in one place. You can even control the TV with just your voice devices like the Echo Dot and the Google Home Mini.

Among its inputs are four HDMI, two USB 2.0, one USB 3.0, and one Composite. A tabletop stand is included as well in case you don't plan on mounting it.

