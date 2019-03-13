Woot is offering the Sony WF1000X true wireless noise-canceling earphones for just $59.99 today only. These earphones are offered in 'Like New' condition meaning they should look and perform exactly like new products and will ship in retail packaging. They are also protected by a 90-day Woot warranty. Regularly, these earphones would cost nearer $200 for a brand new pair at B&H, Amazon, and other retailers.

The WF1000X are totally wire-free and connect to each other and your device by Bluetooth. They feature 6mm drivers for crisp, clear sound and Digital Noise Cancelling tech to let you listen without distractions. They also have Sony's Smart Listening technology that automatically detects your activity, whether you're travelling in an airport, walking on a crowded street, or sitting in a quiet area — then balances the noise canceling levels accordingly so you can be aware of your surroundings or hear important announcements. The battery life is around 9 hours with the included charging case.

