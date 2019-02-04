Amazon is offering the Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S Robot Vacuum for $179.99, which gets you $50 off the normal price. This vacuum has fantastic customer reviews and is only available in white at this price point.

This super-slim robot vacuum has a miniscule footprint, but that doesn't mean it isn't powerful. Boasting the ability to run for up to 100 minutes at a time, it also features Eufy's BoostIQ technology, which automatically increases suction power when necessary. Best of all, it does it all quietly.

The vacuum itself has a tempered glass cover, an infrared sensor for avoiding obstacles, and drop-sensing technology to avoid falls. When power's running low, it automatically docks itself to recharge. It's easy to schedule cleanings using the included remote. Your purchase also comes with a one-year warranty.

See at Amazon

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.