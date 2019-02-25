The SanDisk Ultra 500GB internal solid state drive is down to $57.99 on Amazon. That price is the lowest we've seen on the 500GB version and a good chunk off its regular street price.

You can also get the 1TB version for just $125.99. That's only $2 above the lowest we've seen.

The Ultra 3D is one of SanDisk's newest SSDs. It came out last year and was originally designed to compete with Samsung's 850 Evo. It's not as fast as the Evo line, but price-wise it is a much better value. It offers a serious upgrade over traditional hard drives with read/write speeds of 560 MB/s and 530 MB/s respectively. The SSD uses 3D NAND technology for longer read/write cycles (so you can write to it more often over its lifetime), and it also uses less power than previous generation SSDs and other hard drives.

SanDisk backs it up with a three-year warranty. Users give it 4.6 stars based on 660 reviews.

