Choose from one of four Samsung smartwatches, including the Galaxy Watch, the Gear S3, the Gear Sport, or the Gear Fit2 Pro. You'll not only get the watch at a discount, but you can add a Rose or Red band for the watch absolutely free. The other band colors cost $39, and extra versions of the Red or Rose cost $29, so you're getting a nice little discount there.

While you can find many of these watches at the discounted price elsewhere, like the Galaxy Watch for $279 on Amazon, those deals won't include the special Valentine's Day bands.

Android Central calls the Galaxy Watch the "do-everything smartwatch". The watch has built-in health tracking, a stylish design, and a three-day battery life with wireless charging. It even comes with a wireless charging dock. The Bluetooth connection helps it pair with both Android and iOS smartphones, and it comes with a one-year warranty.

While that might be the flagship watch on sale here, the others are all just as capable. Many of them are geared toward particular activities, like the Sport's ability to easily track and display your fitness goals. Choose the one that suits you best.

