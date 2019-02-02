Various models of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 are now $150 off at Best Buy today only as part of its Deals of the Day. The most affordable of the options available is the 64GB model which is on sale for $499.99. It comes in your choice of gray or black and even includes a free six-month subscription to Webroot Internet Security + Antivirus. That saves you $30 off its current sale price at Amazon, though you don't have much longer to get in on this offer.

Alternatively, the 256GB models are down to $599.99. That's a big upgrade in storage for $100, though these tablets also feature microSD card slots which could allow you to add something like a 128GB microSD card for only $22.

These tablets each run Android 8.1 OS with the ability to upgrade when future software updates are released. They're equipped with a 10.5-inch screen, an Octa-core processor, and dual HD cameras including one 13MP rear camera and one 8MP front-facing camera. The pressure-sensitive S Pen comes with your purchase today as well, allowing you to edit photos, draw illustrations, write notes and more.

See at Best Buy

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.