Samsung is giving customers who buy a Galaxy Tab S4 now through February 13th a free Gear Fit2 Pro smartwatch with its purchase. With prices of the tablet starting at $649.99, this is a nice chunk of savings as the smartwatch regularly sells for around $200 at Amazon. You'll have the option of choosing between various models for both the tablet and the smartwatch during the process of checking out.

Samsung's Galaxy Tab S4 features a 10.5-inch AMOLED display and comes in 64GB and 256GB capacity models. It features a microSD card slot as well, allowing you to expand its storage by up to 400GB. On the back is a 13MP rear camera, while the front is equipped with an 8MP camera. Meanwhile, its internal 7,300mAh battery can last for nearly a whole day of usage, allowing for up to 16 hours of video playback for instance. To learn more, be sure to head to our overview of the device.

In late 2017, we said the Gear Fit2 Pro was "the best fitness tracker for most people", calling it a steal at its regular price. This waterproof fitness tracker can connect to your phone to receive notifications and alerts instantly, or keep you up to date on your health and workout stats. It features built-in Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GPS as well. If you'd only like to buy the Gear Fit2 Pro today and not the Galaxy Tab S4, Samsung is offering an additional free watch band with its purchase.

See at Samsung

