Samsung is offering its 10,000mAh Portable Battery for just $15.99 shipped right now. That price is $19 off the usual price of $35 — a 54% savings. The offer applies to both the silver and pink versions of the power bank.

The portable charger has two USB ports for charging a couple of devices simultaneously. The 10,000mAh capacity allows for most modern smartphones to be charged from empty to full twice over. There are 4 LED indicators that display remaining charge when the status button next to the light is pressed. It has Samsung Fast Charge and Quick Charge 2.0 support for devices that use it. Your purchase includes a micro-USB cable for recharging the portable battery itself and for use with your smartphone if it uses that connector.

If you desperately want USB-C output or Quick Charge 3.0 support, there are plenty of other options on the market if you don't mind spending a few more bucks.

See at Samsung

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.