The Samsung 860 EVO 1TB solid state drive is down to $132.99 with code EMCXTWVE2 at Newegg. If the code doesn't work for you right away, sign up for Newegg's newsletter . It takes 24 hours to process, but this is a 3-day sale so that shouldn't be problem. This is one of the lowest prices we've seen recently and beats Amazon by $15.

Newegg's eBay store had a slightly better deal once, but other than that this is the best price we've seen since Black Friday. It's a great deal that beats other retailers right now.

The SATA drive has read/write speeds of 550 MB/s and 520 MB/s. It's compatible with a variety of operating systems including all versions of Windows from Windows XP and up, Mac, and Linux. Samsung covers the SSD with a five-year warranty. These drives have 4.8 stars based on 4,231 reviews.

