The Roborock E20 Robot Vacuum Cleaner falls to $247.49 at Amazon when you enter promo code ROBOROCKE20 during checkout. That'll save you just over $100 off its average price of $349 there, and you'll also be grabbing it for lower than it's ever reached before though only the white model is eligible for this discount.

This robotic vacuum cleaner connects with the Mi Home app on your phone so you can control it wirelessly, schedule its usage, and more. It features a dual-gyro system and motion tracking sensors which work in collaboration to create an efficient cleaning path in every room it visits, while its 13 integrated sensors help to stay away from drops, collisions, traps, and even return the device to its charger when the battery is low.

The E20 vacuum can not only pick up dust, crumbs, and other debris, but it's also capable of mopping your floor at the same time. It's suitable for carpet and hard surfaces and comes with a one-year warranty. At Amazon, over 160 customers left a review for it resulting in a rating of 4.3 out of 5 stars.

