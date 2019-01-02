Google's Pixelbook is one of the most powerful Chromebook devices on the market, and today Best Buy is offering certified refurbished models for $599.99 each. Now at $400 off its regular price, this is the perfect time to see what all the hype is about and score a nice discount in the process. This deal is available on both the main site and its official eBay store.

The Google Pixelbook offers quick answers to your questions with built-in Google Assistant. It features a 12.3-inch touchscreen and a 7th Gen Intel Core i5 processor with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. It can be used in one of four ways, from laptop or tablet mode to tent or entertainment mode. It features Bluetooth too, and an internal battery that can last for up to ten hours on a single charge. The Pixelbook Pen is included with your purchase as well.

If you're curious to learn more about the Pixelbook, be sure to check out our full review of the device.

