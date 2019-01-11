Add the Eufy RoboVac 30C self-charging robot vacuum cleaner and the Eufy MiracleBlend D1 high-speed blender to your cart, then use the code EUFYBL55 to take $119.99 off the final price. That's the cost of the blender, which means you're getting it for free along with one of Eufy's most powerful robot vacuums at its regular price. The RoboVac 30C never drops from $300 except for code-based deals like this.

You can also scroll down to the "Special offers and product promotions" section on the RoboVac's product page and add both items from there. You'll still need the coupon code.

Eufy's RoboVac 30C has a tiny 2.85-inch body so it's small enough to fit under a lot of furniture. It comes with boundary strips, too, so you can keep it out of areas you don't want it to go. The RoboVac has BoostIQ technology to automatically increase suction power when that extra strength is needed, and you'll get up to 100 minutes of constant suction with little noise pollution. You can use the EufyHome app to program the vacuum or pair it with an Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant device for voice commands. Users give it 4.4 stars based on 358 reviews.

The MiracleBlend D1 blender also has a few positive reviews, although it hasn't been out as long as the RoboVac. The blender has a 1200W engine, precision-tiled blades, and a vortex-design BPA-free 50-ounce jar. Prevent spills and other accidents with the extra-durable pitcher and a base that instantly halts the blades when the pitcher is removed. Choose between settings for smoothies, a pulse function, and a three-speed rotary knob to create the perfect blend for whatever you're trying to make. You'll also get 25 recipes to try and an 18-month warranty.

