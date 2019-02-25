The Rachio 3 smart sprinkler controller is on sale at Woot today. You can get the 8-zone controller for $183.99 or the 16-zone for $223.99. Both are good deals since the Rachio 3 goes for $230 and $280 respectively at most retailers, including Amazon. Use your Amazon Prime membership to avoid Woot's shipping fee.

These are new controllers and come with a limited warranty. The smart controller works with smart home platforms like Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. It has dual-band Wi-Fi and a long-distance Flex radio. The installation is also very simple and will take you less than 30 minutes with no special tools required. Once it's in, the Rachio can monitor and manage how you use your water. Use your smartphone to set schedules, make automatic adjustments for the weather, and more. This is also the only generation of the Rachio compatible with Rachio's wireless flow meter, which adds even more advanced control over your water.

