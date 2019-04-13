Did you know researchers say your phone is dirtier than a public toilet? Today you can change that, as for just one day only, Woot has the PhoneSoap 3 UV Sanitizer and Universal Phone Charger on sale for $37.99. Keeping in mind that it normally sells up to $60 otherwise and hardly ever drops below $40, this offer makes for one of its best ever. Shipping is free at Woot for Amazon Prime members and $6 per order for everyone else.

Keep your phone cleaner than your toilet with the discounted PhoneSoap 3. Within just ten minutes, you can rid 99.9% of bacteria on your device with its integrated UV light, but this deal is good for today only.

Considering all the surfaces they touch and all the times they're in your hand, our smartphones are some of the most germ-infested items we own. With the PhoneSoap 3, you can get rid of 99.9% of bacteria with its integrated UV light, helping to sanitize your entire device within just ten minutes. You can even plug it in to charge while it's being cleaned as the device is equipped with USB and USB-C ports which can even be used simultaneously. And sure, the PhoneSoap 3 may be built for smartphones, but you could technically toss anything inside that fits to sanitize, from Apple AirPods to a smart watch, your car keys, and more.

Last November, iMore reviewed the PhoneSoap 3 with four out of five stars, while commending its ease of use and ability to clean more than just your phone. It can elaborate on some of the PhoneSoap's claims as well. Meanwhile, nearly 700 Amazon customers have left a review resulting in a rating of 4.4 out of 5 stars.

