The Nixeus NX-EDG27 EDG 27-inch 1440p 144 Hz FreeSync gaming monitor is down to $299.99 at Newegg Flash with code NEFPBJ67 . The only other time we've seen this monitor drop this low was a Newegg Shell Shocker deal that lasted less than a day. Right now it's $450 at Newegg and $500 on Amazon .

While this is a brand you might not have heard of before, it's still a high-quality monitor with all the features gamers need for online shooters and other trigger-happy video games.

The monitor has a pixel resolution of 2560 x 1440, a refresh rate of 144 Hz, and a response time of 4 ms. It works with AMD's FreeSync to reduce screen tearing, and you can also use Nvidia graphics cards with that same technology as long as they are 10 or 20 series cards. This is a super affordable option for some great features if you're mostly into shooters and work with one monitor (the fat bezels would make two monitors a little bulky looking, I think).

