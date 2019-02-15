The New Bee Under Desk Aluminum Headphone Hanger hook mount is down to $3.96 with code PKVPGRLR on Amazon. Without the code, the hook mount sells for $9 and it regularly stays at that price. Discounts on this headphone hanger are rare, and we've never seen it go this low.

The mount is made of high-quality aluminum, and it's capable of holding two sets at the same time. The mount uses 3M adhesive and screws for extra strength, which makes it easy to fit underneath different tables and shelves and other horizontal panels. All you need to do is peel off the back and stick it under your desk. It also comes with cable organizers so you can keep your wires organized. Users give it 4.2 stars based on 795 reviews.

