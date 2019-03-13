The Netgear CM500 DOCSIS 3.0 cable modem is back down to $44.99 with the return of the $10 off on-page coupon. This modem was selling at $60 for a long time but dropped to $55 recently, and the $10 off coupon brings it down to match the lowest price we've seen. We last saw this deal in early February but the coupon disappeared in short order.

With DOCSIS 3.0 and 16x4 channel bonding, the CM500 is capable of speeds up to 680Mbps. It's compatible with Windows and Mac and works with every major browser. It works with every major ISP, too, including Comcast, Spectrum, Cox, Charter, and others. Be sure to check with your ISP just in case. Netgear provides a one-year limited warranty.

If you're still using the default modem your ISP installed, they are probably charging you a monthly rental fee. You might not even realize that. With your own cable modem, you can avoid the rental fees and improve your speeds with this deal that'll probably pay for itself in less than a year.

You know what every great cable modem needs? An excellent wireless router. The Netgear R6700 router is also on sale right now. You can save a huge chunk and ensure stable internet by buying these two together.

See on Amazon

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.