The Motorola Z2 Play 64GB Android smartphone is down to $199.99 through the Motorola website right now. That's $300 off according to Motorola, although you can find it for around $300 at retailers like Best Buy.

When the Z2 Play first released in 2017, our review called it "one of the most well-rounded and enjoyable-to-use Android phones on the market" and added "I love the little things, like the speed and placement of the fingerprint sensor, and the way the camera takes reliable photos in basically any lighting condition. I appreciate the aluminum back... I love the well-calibrated side buttons."

For $200, it sounds like the perfect budget phone. It's powered by a Snapdragon 626 processor, has a 5.5-inch Super AMOLED HD touchscreen, and has a 12MP camera on the back and a 5MP camera on the front.

