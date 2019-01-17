The Mophie Charge Stream Pad+ wireless charger has dropped in price at Amazon for the black version. It's down to just $46.34 from its $60 retail price, marking the lowest price since the product was announced in April 2018.

The Charge Stream Pad+ is similar in design and functionality to Mophie's previous Charge Pad, offering a Qi-based wireless charger with solid build quality. Unlike its predecessor which was optimized for Apple devices at 7.5W, the newer Charge Stream Pad+ also offers full 10W wireless fast charging that is supported by numerous Android handsets.

The circular Charge Stream Pad+ has a rubberized finish to prevent your phone from sliding off or getting scratched and works through cases up to 3mm thick. It's also compatible with Mophie's range of Juice Pack cases for devices that don't have Qi charging built-in. If you don't need fast wireless charging and 5W is enough for your device, you can also save $9 on the Mophie Charge Stream Mini at $16.

