Grab the Mohu Curve 50 indoor 50-mile HDTV antenna for a low price of $45.47 on Amazon. This antenna normally sells for around $70, and today's deal matches the lowest price we've ever seen. It's even $7 better than a deal we shared in January.

The 50-mile range means you can pick up signals from a much longer distance away than many other antennas. Use that to your advantage, especially if you live in the suburbs or outside a city center.

The Curve 50 has been tested to receive stations up to 60 miles away, and the channels it gets can be in quality as high as 1080p. You'll be able to pick up any free channels being broadcast in your area, and you should use a reception map to get an idea of how effective it will be for you. The closer you are to a larger city center the better, but that huge range for this model means you'll have a lot of flexibility. The flat stand can be laid upright or mounted against the wall, and it comes with a 16-foot performance cable so you can place it in the best spot. The Curve 50 comes with a one-year warranty.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.